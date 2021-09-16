Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Hits Market Cap of $19.87 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.68 or 0.00037037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $19.87 million and $33,625.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00074097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00121472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00176320 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.23 or 0.07408127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,584.87 or 0.99743110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.00853693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars.

