Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Tops $21.81 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.81 or 0.00045991 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $27.63 million and $317,241.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00072783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00120836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00176051 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,531.17 or 0.07446561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.46 or 1.00034526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.87 or 0.00853800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,266,738 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

