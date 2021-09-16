Mirrored Microsoft Reaches Market Cap of $29.46 Million (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for approximately $311.61 or 0.00658797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $29.46 million and approximately $75,233.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00072505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00121028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00175309 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.84 or 0.07418283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,298.85 or 0.99997885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.23 or 0.00852506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 94,543 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Microsoft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Microsoft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

