Mirrored Netflix Price Down 2.5% This Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $25.38 million and $30,081.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $592.82 or 0.01235832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00074415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00124978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00181388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,628.70 or 0.07564630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,054.18 or 1.00176960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.59 or 0.00889308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002791 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 42,812 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

