Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) One Day Volume Tops $95,267.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $24.33 million and approximately $95,267.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $51.55 or 0.00108990 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00072852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00121557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00175381 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.36 or 0.07482892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,268.88 or 0.99935445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.83 or 0.00851667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 471,990 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

