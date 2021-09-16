Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Trading Up 5%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)’s stock price was up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.96. Approximately 9,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 207,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $267,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mission Produce by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.