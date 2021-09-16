Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 6,674 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.86. 18,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average is $116.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

