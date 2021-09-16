Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $375.42. The stock had a trading volume of 998,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,732,020. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.01. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $382.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

