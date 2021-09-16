Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,169,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,949 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $87,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797,852 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,892,800 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16.

