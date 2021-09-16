Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,606 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,123,000 after buying an additional 411,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after buying an additional 1,981,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,816,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,453,000 after buying an additional 1,130,016 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 45,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,709. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

