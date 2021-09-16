Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AF Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,869,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,576,000 after purchasing an additional 153,935 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 364,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,487,000 after acquiring an additional 226,085 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.52.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 580,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,609,072. The stock has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

