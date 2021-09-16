Mission Wealth Management LP Has $13.12 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VNQ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,038. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.44.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

