Mission Wealth Management LP Has $173.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.22% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $173,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $303.95. 11,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,306. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $309.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.32 and a 200-day moving average of $279.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

