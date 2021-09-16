Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.28 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 16,202.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 81.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,426,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $608.86. 36,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $296.17 and a one year high of $673.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.35.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

