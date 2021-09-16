Mission Wealth Management LP Has $37.11 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $37,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 36,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,472,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 78,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $928,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.22. 172,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,047. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.