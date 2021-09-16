Mission Wealth Management LP Has $37.93 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

