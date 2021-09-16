Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $162,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,303. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

