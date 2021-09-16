Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in August

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $469.63. 1,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.61. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $311.02 and a fifty-two week high of $502.81.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $21.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.06%. Research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 85.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.