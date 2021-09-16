Mizuho Cuts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $82.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of ES opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,819,000 after acquiring an additional 743,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after acquiring an additional 472,593 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

