Mizuho Raises CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $67.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE CMS opened at $62.80 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.