MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report sales of $721.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $720.24 million to $722.20 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $589.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $151.24 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $103.37 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.80 and a 200-day moving average of $169.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.