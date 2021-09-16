ModiHost (AIM) Hits Market Cap of $166,474.89

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. ModiHost has a market cap of $166,474.89 and approximately $29,826.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ModiHost has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00140949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.04 or 0.00804078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046700 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.