ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.56 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will post sales of $486.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $462.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $511.03 million. ModivCare posted sales of $320.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MODV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

ModivCare stock opened at $173.35 on Thursday. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.78.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.