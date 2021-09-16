Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

NYSE:MC opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $63.92.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 76,713 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $1,654,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.