Mohit Singh Sells 1,015 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Mohit Singh sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $21,822.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,159. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QS stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,018,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,265,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion and a PE ratio of -54.72. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $6,193,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,876,000 after acquiring an additional 661,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

