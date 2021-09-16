Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 583,818 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,581,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

