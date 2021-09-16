Momentive Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,374 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,494% compared to the average volume of 400 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Shares of MNTV stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 402,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.26. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $262,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $279,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $92,769,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.