MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.52

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003164 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $99.80 million and $1.50 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,992.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.23 or 0.07526582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.00393208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $635.86 or 0.01324893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00121461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.36 or 0.00538332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.08 or 0.00552335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.56 or 0.00326211 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

