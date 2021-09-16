Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.08.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $60.84. 416,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,031,965. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

