Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,276.43

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,276.43 ($42.81) and traded as low as GBX 1,944.50 ($25.41). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,950 ($25.48), with a volume of 1,032,208 shares.

MNDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,007.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,276.43. The stock has a market cap of £9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of €0.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

