Monero Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $5.47 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $1,590.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

