MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Down 11.1% This Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $1,692.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00135019 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 232,960,282 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.