Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $265.73

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 265.73 ($3.47) and traded as low as GBX 243.60 ($3.18). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 245.40 ($3.21), with a volume of 493,642 shares trading hands.

MONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 310 ($4.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 265.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.12%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

