Monkey Project Price Hits $0.0921 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Monkey Project has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $5,102.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,787,291 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

