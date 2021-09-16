Monolith Price Tops $0.27 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $2,136.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00140297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.04 or 0.00802568 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046016 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

