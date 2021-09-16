Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises about 1.4% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $22,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 875.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at $143,803,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $496.26. 3,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,183. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 118.37, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.03 and a 1 year high of $505.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $452.29 and a 200 day moving average of $386.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.