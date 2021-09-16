Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,912,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 875.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 69.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $495.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.03 and a 12 month high of $505.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.91 and its 200-day moving average is $385.41.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.89.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

