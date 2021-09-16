Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $11.74

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $11.36. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 711 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

