Montes Archimedes Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 300,891 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 593.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 99,250 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,221,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,927,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,292,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

