Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,352 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Moody’s worth $96,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Moody’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,984,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 141.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 20.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $381.57. 3,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,324. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.