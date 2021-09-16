Mooncoin (MOON) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.21 or 0.00387614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

