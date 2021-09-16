Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,869 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,133 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Independent Bank worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDB traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,505. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.25. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

