Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 4,000 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

