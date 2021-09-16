Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 43,246 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1,031.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,246 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $131.84. 21,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,551. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.99.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

