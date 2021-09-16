Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $376.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,732,020. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $382.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

