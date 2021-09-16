Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,711. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

