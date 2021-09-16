Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $17.54 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.50. 139,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,218,572. The firm has a market cap of $435.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

