Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $18.56 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,188 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.3% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.50. 362,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,296,787. The firm has a market cap of $225.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

