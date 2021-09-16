Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in CME Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.83.

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.61. 21,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.00. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

