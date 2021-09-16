Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.26 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.65. The company had a trading volume of 191,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,289,346. The company has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.59. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

